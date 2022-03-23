Police recover several stolen vehicles, make three arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol worked together this week to recover two stolen vehicles, tow another and make three arrests.

Officers say one recovery was driven by a man and had a woman passenger. The driver reportedly tried to drive away, but officers were able to recover the vehicle and take two into police custody.

The man reportedly had a $20,000 drug warrant and a no bond warrant for assault; He will now reportedly face aggravated motor vehicle theft charges. The woman was reportedly cleared and released.

The stolen vehicle was reported through the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say they also found a flatbed truck that had no license plates, registration, or insurance. The man and woman each had two warrants for their arrest. The two were jailed and the truck was towed until proof of ownership can be established.

