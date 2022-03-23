Pedestrian killed in crash on Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eastbound Garden of the Gods Road just east of the interstate is back open following a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing the street around 3:30 a.m. when they were hit by a car.

“The driver was heading eastbound on Garden of the Gods, coming underneath I-25 in the center lane of traffic, when the pedestrian came into the roadway. It appears on our initial investigation the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, so he was outside of where a pedestrian should have been crossing,” Sgt. Jason Reeser told 11 News reporter Melissa Henry.

The person died at the scene.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what led up to the crash, though officers do tell 11 News there’s no indication the driver was speeding or drunk. The driver remained at the scene following the collision and was “extremely cooperative,” Reeser said. No injuries to the driver were reported.

“Auto versus pedestrian accidents, a lot of times pedestrians aren’t using that crosswalk, crossing where they’re supposed to be. That seems to be the instance today. Obviously our investigation will determine the end result of that ... but what we tell people is, ‘Take the time, go down, use the crosswalks,’” Reeser said.

Eastbound Garden of the Gods Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash and cleared the scene. It reopened around 7 a.m., just in time for the height of the morning rush hour.

The victim in the crash has not been identified.

