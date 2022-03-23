Advertisement

Governor Jared Polis releases statement on passing of Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at a reception celebrating the...
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the State Department in Washington, Jan. 10, 2017. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File)(Sait Serkan Gurbuz | AP)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Today, Governor Jared Polis released a statement following the passing of Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a true pioneer and history-maker with proud, deep roots in Colorado where her family moved when she was a young girl. Coloradans, Americans, and people around the world will be indebted to her service. Secretary Albright went on to serve as the first female U.S. Secretary of State, carrying with her a legacy of firsts. My heart goes out to former Secretary Albright’s loved ones and the international community, where her life continues to teach our nation and the world lessons of determination, wisdom, and grace in times of peace or unrest.”

Sec. Albright’s father, Joseph Korbel was the University of Denver’s first school of international studies dean.

The Governor has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately and to return to full staff at sunset on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

