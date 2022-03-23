Advertisement

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who stole and used victims’ credit cards

By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect in a criminal trespassing auto case.

Deputies say on February 16, 2022 at between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Lindbergh Road and Schilling Avenue in unincorporated El Paso County. Victims rear passenger window was broken and purse was stolen near the Mount Herman trailhead. The victims credit cards were reportedly taken and used at multiple locations in the area, including King Soopers at 4:16 PM, 7-Eleven at 4:29 PM, Loaf-N-Jug at 4:36 PM, and Subway at 4:41 PM.

The suspect is described as “a white male, 20-30 years of age with a goatee, wearing glasses, a dark zip-up Under Armour jacket, black pants and black shoes. He was driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with an unknown license plate”. Photos of the suspect and vehicle can be found at the top of this article.

If anyone has any information on the suspect or his location call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

