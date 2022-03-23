Deputies need help identifying man involved in ‘Pueblo West criminal mischief’
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man wanted in connection with a “criminal mischief incident in Pueblo West”.
Photos of the man can be found at the top of this article and below.
If you recognize him, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or crime stoppers at (719) 542-7867.
