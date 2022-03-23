Advertisement

Deputies need help identifying man involved in ‘Pueblo West criminal mischief’

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man wanted in connection with a...
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man wanted in connection with a “criminal mischief incident in Pueblo West”.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man wanted in connection with a “criminal mischief incident in Pueblo West”.

Photos of the man can be found at the top of this article and below.

If you recognize him, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or crime stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police cars at the scene of a reported shooting on March 22, 2022.
1 killed in shooting south of Patty Jewett Golf Course
Florence city building.
6 of 7 Florence City Council members resign
Police at the scene of a fatal crash on Garden of the Gods Road just east of I-25 in Colorado...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Garden of the Gods
Crime tape is stretched across the parking lot at The Landings at Eagleridge apartment complex...
Police: Woman shot at north Pueblo apartment complex may have been breaking into vehicles
From left: Kaydence, Kayla
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing Springs girl, mother

Latest News

Windy Wednesday
Warming Trend
The chart shows accidental deaths from fentanyl from 2016 to 2021 in El Paso County.
Accidental fentanyl deaths on the rise in El Paso County
Pueblo Police, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol worked together...
Police recover several stolen vehicles, make three arrests
Denver Zoo
Denver Zoo Launches Emergency Fundraiser for Ukrainian Zoos
Arrest photo for 37-year-old Israel Masimer
Deputies: Man arrested after threatening neighbors with knife and gun