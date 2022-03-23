Deputies need help identifying man involved in ‘Pueblo West criminal mischief’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man wanted in connection with a “criminal mischief incident in Pueblo West”.

Photos of the man can be found at the top of this article and below.

If you recognize him, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or crime stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

Help identify this individual. He is wanted in connection with a criminal mischief incident in Pueblo West. If you know him or his whereabouts, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online at https://t.co/Wv4Q1Sg6Yd. pic.twitter.com/rcnd118ylU — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 23, 2022

