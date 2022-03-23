Advertisement

Deputies: Man arrested after threatening neighbors with knife and gun

Arrest photo for 37-year-old Israel Masimer
Arrest photo for 37-year-old Israel Masimer(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges for felony menacing Tuesday afternoon after reportedly threatening several neighbors with a knife and a gun in a West Park neighborhood. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Willow Lane on a report of possible menacing.

While on route to the call, Pueblo County Sheriff Communication Officers told responding deputies the suspect threatened a woman with a knife while she sat in a car on the street and then threatened other neighbors with a gun. as deputies arrived they found a man matching the suspect description, he was identified as 37-year-old Israel Masimer. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident and located and took possession of the knife and gun.

During the investigation, deputies learned Masimer threatened to slash the tires of the woman sitting in the car and then reportedly pointed the knife at her in a “threatening manner”. Another witness told deputies she went outside and Masimer pointed a knife at her before going into his home. “The witnesses said Masimer returned outside with a shotgun and pointed it at neighbors before deputies arrived.”

Masimer was arrested on two counts of felony menacing and has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

