Avalanche with possible burials reported on Colorado’s Berthoud Pass

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple agencies and a ski patrol dog team are responding to an avalanche on Berthoud Pass with people possibly trapped under the snow.

Berthoud Pass is along Highway 40 heading towards Winter Park from I-70.

No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

