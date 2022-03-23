Avalanche with possible burials reported on Colorado’s Berthoud Pass
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple agencies and a ski patrol dog team are responding to an avalanche on Berthoud Pass with people possibly trapped under the snow.
Berthoud Pass is along Highway 40 heading towards Winter Park from I-70.
No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.