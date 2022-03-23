Advertisement

3-month-old reported missing in Wisconsin found safe; Amber Alert canceled

An Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old from Milwaukee has been canceled.
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin said the 3-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to reports.

The alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr. has been canceled. A spokesman for Milwaukee police said a tip led them to a home Wednesday afternoon, and Anthony was safely recovered.

He said “several” people were taken into custody, and investigators are working to learn how they were involved. Police were in the process of reuniting the child with his family.

He went missing in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believed he may be with Vonaisha Washington, a 15-year-old girl last seen traveling on foot. There has not yet been word on her status.

Vonaisha has no relationship to Anthony, the alert stated.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

