WATCH: Canon City Police save woman’s life with four doses of Narcan

Canon City Police administer four doses of Narcan
Canon City Police administer four doses of Narcan(KKTV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Body camera footage shared by the Canon City Police Department show multiple officers working to save a woman’s life after she reportedly overdosed on ‘Perc 30s.’

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images. CCPD released bodycam footage of officers administering four doses of Narcan. Officers responded to a report of a possible overdose, they found a woman who was turning blue with no pulse.

This is body camera footage from Officer Kyle Hance, from March 8.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images. CCPD released bodycam footage of officers administering four doses of Narcan.

This is body camera footage from K-9 Officer Austen Phillps.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images. CCPD released bodycam footage of officers administering four doses of Narcan.

Both Hance and Phillips will be presented with the Canon City Police Department Lifesaving Award.

“On arrival, they discovered a female suffering symptoms of a severe opioid-related overdose, with a companion who stated she had consumed “Perc 30s,” a street name for 30 mg Percocet pills, a commonly abused prescription opioid medication,” Support Services Commander Elliott VanDyke with CCPD wrote in a news release. “In fact, while it is unknown if these particular pills were laced with fentanyl, Perc 30s are increasingly discovered laced with this powerful and dangerous additive.”

When the officers noticed the woman was turning blue and they couldn’t find a pulse, they administered four doses of 4 milligrams of Narcan.

The woman was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital.

“At the emergency room, the attending physician told Sgt. Jeffrey Canada that this individual would not have survived the trip to the hospital, much less been revived there, had Officers Hance and Phillips not arrived when they did, recognized the situation, and taken immediate action to administer Narcan,” VanDyke added in the release.

The officers will be presented the CCPD Lifesaving Award during a City Council meeting on April 4.

