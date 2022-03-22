Advertisement

Video shows teacher leading preschoolers in anti-Biden chant

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California private school apologized to parents after a teacher shared a video last month of her leading preschool students in a chant denouncing President Joe Biden.

The video obtained by ABC 7 News in Los Angeles shows the unnamed teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco asking the 4- and 5-year-olds, “Who’s our president?”

When they answer in unison, “Biden,” the teacher then asks, “What do we want to do with him?”

The students shout back, “We want him out!”

Parent Christina McFadden told ABC 7 the video from the President’s Day lesson was shared through the school’s messaging app, before it was taken down.

Turning Point officials said in a statement to parents that the school was “sorry for any misunderstanding” caused by the video.

“Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions,” the school statement said.

School officials didn’t respond Monday to a request for further comment.

It’s unclear what, if any, disciplinary action was taken against the teacher.

McFadden said she has removed her daughter from the school.

“It doesn’t matter at this point what side of the fence you’re on. This can happen in your child’s classroom, and it is happening,” she said.

Turning Point is a nonprofit Christian institution that offers a wide range of programs for preschool through sixth grade, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police cars at the scene of a reported shooting on March 22, 2022.
1 killed in shooting south of Patty Jewett Golf Course
Florence city building.
6 of 7 Florence City Council members resign
Police at the scene of a fatal crash on Garden of the Gods Road just east of I-25 in Colorado...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Garden of the Gods
Crime tape is stretched across the parking lot at The Landings at Eagleridge apartment complex...
Police: Woman shot at north Pueblo apartment complex may have been breaking into vehicles
From left: Kaydence, Kayla
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing Springs girl, mother

Latest News

Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Arizona outlet mall
A transgender woman's body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in Chicago.
Transgender woman’s body found stuffed in garbage bin, police say
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz leaves court in New York on Sept. 8, 2004. Pomerantz, a...
Ex-prosecutor: Trump ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’
A transgender woman's body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in Chicago.
Transgender woman found stuffed in garbage bin in Chicago
Windy Wednesday
Warming Trend