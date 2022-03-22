1 killed in shooting south of Patty Jewett Golf Course

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a shooting a few blocks from the Patty Jewett Golf Course Tuesday morning.

Police were called near the intersection of Columbia Street and Hancock Avenue just after 9:30 a.m., where they found one person dead at the scene.

At the time of this writing, no further information has been released. It’s unknown if police have any suspects or persons of interest identified.

