Pueblo police looking for information on robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - (UPDATE 3/22 4:00pm): Pueblo Police told 11 News that the robbery at the Alta Convenience Store happened on Saturday, and the other two robberies happened on Sunday.

(UPDATE 3/22 1:20pm): Pueblo Police gave 11 News a list of addresses they believe this suspect has robbed.

Alta Convenience Store: 2801 N. Elizabeth St.

Shell Gas Station: 1812 W. US HWY 50

JR’s Country Store: 3920 Hollybrook Ln.

We are still working to learn a timeline of these robberies.

(Previous 3/22 12:40pm): The Pueblo Police Department released a statement saying they are searching for information on an armed robbery suspect.

They released a description of the suspect, revealing that they believe the suspect to be a man. They also said he might be linked to a series of past armed robberies.

They said the suspect wore a grey Denver Broncos hoodie at the most recent robbery, wore a navy or black bandana, and used a black subcompact handgun. They added that the hoodie was worn in past robberies.

If you have any information, they are offering a potential cash reward. You can contact Sgt. Chris Flores at (719) 553- 2936, or Pueblo Police Dispatch (719) 553-2502. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

