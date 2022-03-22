Advertisement

Pueblo police looking for information on robbery suspect

Police have not released information on the robberies the above suspect is accused in, except...
Police have not released information on the robberies the above suspect is accused in, except that there were several and all were armed.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - (UPDATE 3/22 4:00pm): Pueblo Police told 11 News that the robbery at the Alta Convenience Store happened on Saturday, and the other two robberies happened on Sunday.

(UPDATE 3/22 1:20pm): Pueblo Police gave 11 News a list of addresses they believe this suspect has robbed.

Alta Convenience Store: 2801 N. Elizabeth St.

Shell Gas Station: 1812 W. US HWY 50

JR’s Country Store: 3920 Hollybrook Ln.

We are still working to learn a timeline of these robberies.

(Previous 3/22 12:40pm): The Pueblo Police Department released a statement saying they are searching for information on an armed robbery suspect.

They released a description of the suspect, revealing that they believe the suspect to be a man. They also said he might be linked to a series of past armed robberies.

They said the suspect wore a grey Denver Broncos hoodie at the most recent robbery, wore a navy or black bandana, and used a black subcompact handgun. They added that the hoodie was worn in past robberies.

If you have any information, they are offering a potential cash reward. You can contact Sgt. Chris Flores at (719) 553- 2936, or Pueblo Police Dispatch (719) 553-2502. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

