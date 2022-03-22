ONE YEAR LATER: Boulder police chief reflects on King Soopers mass shooting; remembrance day events Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It has been one year since 10 lives were taken inside a Colorado grocery store by a gunman.

11 News spoke with Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold about how her department and Boulder have tried healing in the last year.

“I think for me, it was surreal. I still to this day can’t fathom this type of act of violence on innocent people who were simply doing their jobs at King Soopers or shopping and they get brutally murdered in this fashion,” said Herold.

On March 22nd, 2021, a gunman walked into the Table Mesa King Soopers, killing 10 people, including Boulder officer Eric Talley. Soon after the shooting, 10 first-degree murder charges were announced against Ahmad Alissa, along with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another officer.

“It’s like any other family member dying. I think a little piece of you dies and I don’t think that ever comes back fully,” said Herold.

Herold told 11 News once the suspect goes through the court system and the investigation is complete, the Boulder Police Department will do an independent investigation into how officers responded that day, and what they can improve on.

“It’s unfortunate because a little bit of your innocence gets taken away on a tragedy like this. It’ll never be the same. We will always remember March 22nd as this horrific incident happened in a little mountain town in Colorado,” said Herold.

The Boulder Police Department, along with other officials and agencies of Boulder, will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to remember the victims. The Table Mesa King Soopers will be closed for the day, and there will be a moment of silence at every Colorado King Soopers at 2:30 p.m.

King Soopers continues to support the needs of associates, families, survivors and the community affected by this tragedy by operating their #BoulderStrong Resource Center. This center is located at 2935 Baseline Road and continues to provide a place of comfort, rest, gathering in a setting where caring professionals and experts are available to provide mental health services and assistance to those who have been traumatized by this event. Anyone in need of support is welcome to visit this center.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

