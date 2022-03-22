Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police cars at the scene of a reported shooting on March 22, 2022.
1 killed in shooting south of Patty Jewett Golf Course
Florence city building.
6 of 7 Florence City Council members resign
Police at the scene of a fatal crash on Garden of the Gods Road just east of I-25 in Colorado...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Garden of the Gods
Crime tape is stretched across the parking lot at The Landings at Eagleridge apartment complex...
Police: Woman shot at north Pueblo apartment complex may have been breaking into vehicles
From left: Kaydence, Kayla
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing Springs girl, mother

Latest News

Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Arizona outlet mall
A transgender woman's body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in Chicago.
Transgender woman’s body found stuffed in garbage bin, police say
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz leaves court in New York on Sept. 8, 2004. Pomerantz, a...
Ex-prosecutor: Trump ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’
A transgender woman's body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in Chicago.
Transgender woman found stuffed in garbage bin in Chicago
Windy Wednesday
Warming Trend