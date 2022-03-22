Majority of a Colorado city’s council resigns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Six out of seven members of the Florence City Council resigned Tuesday, effective immediately.

The City of Florence told 11 News the only one left after the series of resignations was Mayor Paul Villagrana.

The members of council did not give a reason for their resignations.

The mayor met with the city manager to discuss further steps.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

