Fire at northwest Springs townhome under control

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents at a townhome complex evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire sparked inside one of the units.

The fire was reported in the 6500 block of Foxdale Circle at 10:30 a.m. The neighborhood is near Rockrimmon Boulevard and Delmonico Drive.

Firefighters announced the fire was under control nine minutes later. Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to a single unit.

