Fire at northwest Springs townhome under control

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents at a townhome complex evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire sparked inside one of the units.

The fire was reported in the 6500 block of Foxdale Circle at 10:30 a.m. The neighborhood is near Rockrimmon Boulevard and Delmonico Drive.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units on scene of a working structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Cr. Smoke visible upon arrival of E12. Multiple fire apparatus responding to the scene. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 22, 2022

Firefighters announced the fire was under control nine minutes later. Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to a single unit.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD Command is reporting fire is now under control. Fire was located in the basement of a townhome. Fire contained to one unit. Building complex is being evacuated as a precaution. Units will remain on scene for overhaul and investigation. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 22, 2022

