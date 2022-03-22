Advertisement

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing Springs girl, mother

From left: Kaydence, Kayla
From left: Kaydence, Kayla(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:26 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing child.

Kaydence Reaume, 12, has been missing since Valentine’s Day. She was last seen leaving the area of Marksheffel and Constitution with her mother, who does not have custody. She was supposed to be back at her father’s house that night but never returned.

Kaydence is described as white, 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds. Her mother, 33-year-old Kayla Brookshire, is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 150 pounds. Brookshire may be driving silver Honda Accord with Michigan license plates. She has ties to Michigan, Denver and Greeley.

Anyone with information is urged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

