El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing Springs girl, mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing child.

Kaydence Reaume, 12, has been missing since Valentine’s Day. She was last seen leaving the area of Marksheffel and Constitution with her mother, who does not have custody. She was supposed to be back at her father’s house that night but never returned.

Kaydence is described as white, 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds. Her mother, 33-year-old Kayla Brookshire, is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 150 pounds. Brookshire may be driving silver Honda Accord with Michigan license plates. She has ties to Michigan, Denver and Greeley.

Anyone with information is urged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

EPSO asking for help in locating missing juvenile who was last seen with her mother: https://t.co/X5kixYefHi#missing #findKaydence pic.twitter.com/X4BmKdhnKL — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.