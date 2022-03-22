As fentanyl deaths rise, Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for arrest of anyone distributing lethal drug

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fentanyl abuse is a growing -- and increasingly deadly -- problem in Colorado.

In recent months, several tragedies involving fentanyl overdose have been reported up and down the Front Range, including three District 11 students who died after taking the drug and five adults who were found dead in a Commerce City apartment after taking what they may have thought was cocaine. In the latter case, an infant was in the apartment when the group OD’d; the child did survive.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward to help get this lethal drug off the streets. The reward will be issued for any tips resulting in arrests of people dealing any amount of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that can be fatal in doses as small as 2 milligrams, Crime Stoppers said in a statement Tuesday. “... This increase in reward amount is to incentivize citizens to come forward with information that will assist law enforcement agencies reduce distribution of this lethal and illegal substance.”

Crime Stoppers asks that anyone with knowledge of people distributing fentanyl to contact them at 719-634-STOP. All tips can be made anonymously.

Read more about the growing fentanyl problem in Colorado here.

