Colorado Springs police officer charged with kidnapping among other charges

11 News is learning that Officer Shane Reed is accused of felony kidnapping and child abuse after an altercation involving a teenager. Colorado Springs Police tells us he is now on leave.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:34 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News now has the arrest papers of the Colorado Springs police officer accused of kidnapping and child abuse, among other charges.

11 News is learning that Officer Shane Reed is accused of felony kidnapping and child abuse after an altercation involving a teenager. Colorado Springs Police tells us he is now on leave.

According to the arrest papers, the teen told his dad Reed allegedly assaulted him and threatened to kill him on March 8. Detectives got a voicemail from the victim’s dad the next day detailing the assault.

Police say when they met with the teen, he told them how when he was with his friend, Reed allegedly stopped him, grabbed him and pushed him into a fence. The papers said the teenager called his friend for help but Reed allegedly told him, “He would kill him and nobody would find his body.”

The court papers are heavily redacted and it is unclear how the victim and Reed know each other. Reed is charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor charges for child abuse, menacing and harassment. Reed has been employed by CSPD since March 2018.

11 News tried reaching out to Reed Monday, but the person we spoke to hung up. Reed is expected in court on Thursday.

