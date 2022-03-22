Colorado snowboarder killed in avalanche

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - A snowboarder was killed Thursday after an avalanche on Pilot Knob, east of Lizard Head Pass.

Guides from Helitrax, a Telluride-based helicopter skiing service, saw a fresh avalanche with tracks entering the avalanche debris and no tracks exiting.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the snowboarder looked to be travelling alone and was buried under more than six feet of snow.

It took rescuers about an hour to excavate him.

In the Facebook post CAIC says, “The CAIC documents and describes these tragic events to help the backcountry community better understand them. We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and everyone affected by this avalanche.”

