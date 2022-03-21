Voice of the consumer: Fighting colorectal cancer, one of U.S.’ biggest killers

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, according to the advocacy group Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC).

I talked with Andrea Dwyer with the University of Colorado Cancer Center about the signs and symptoms and why it’s so important to get screened.

“Currently, cancer in Colorado is the leading cause of death. Right now, colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death,” Dwyer said. “It’s predicted for those 20 to 49 years old, by 2030, it could be the leading cause of cancer death in young individuals. So, it’s a big deal — it’s far more common than people believe and understand.”

“Fight Colorectal Cancer is the leading colorectal cancer advocacy organization. They really shed light on the research, promotion, advocacy and awareness,” she added. “I’m faculty at the University of Colorado Cancer Center. I have the great opportunity to advise Fight CRC in their research and patient education aims.”

It’s important to note the symptoms, including gas pain, bloating, weakness, fatigue or even no symptoms at all.

“Part of the symptoms would be bleeding in the stool, looking at narrowing of stool, looking at signs and symptoms of bellyaches, or even abnormal weight loss of 10 to 20 pounds that are completely unexplained,” Dwyer said. “Talking about the bowels, talking about what’s going on with your health is critical so that we can identify these symptoms.”

Around 25%-30% of patients have a family history of the disease. One in 23 men and 1 in 25 women will be diagnosed with colon cancer, according to Fight CRC. One in 10 patients are under the age of 50.

The organization says rates of colorectal cancer in older adults have been decreasing over the past several decades, but rates are increasing in younger adults. Experts believe that may be because of a lack of access to health care and a lack of awareness and knowledge of signs and symptoms in some young patients.

You should begin screening at age 45 and continue through age 75.

“The American Cancer Society, as well as, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended that screening now start at age 45,” Dwyer said. “Several years ago, it was noted at 50, but because of this increase, we’re now starting at age 45 for average population, so people who have no family history or signs or symptoms, that’s absolutely when we should start.

“But again, knowing your family history is going to be key, because you might need to start screening earlier than 45.”

The CDC estimates that nearly 70% of deaths from colorectal cancer could be prevented with screening.

To find more information about the signs and screening for colorectal cancer, visit FightColorectalCancer.org.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.