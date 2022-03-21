Pueblo man arrested for commanding dog to attack deputies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo man is facing charges of assault and felony arson after he reportedly commanded his dog to attack deputies responding to his home on a welfare check.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Woodstock Lane Sunday morning after a family member called in a welfare check for a man later identified as 45-year-old Burnest Johnson.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the family member said that Johnson was breaking several items and setting off fire alarms inside the home.

When deputies arrived, Johnson, who was outside the home and appeared to be intoxicated, refused to speak with deputies. He told them that he was going inside to get a weapon and deputies attempted to detain him.

He refused verbal commands and spoke in a foreign language to his dog. The dog then attacked a deputy and bit the back of their leg. A taser was deployed and Johnson was taken into custody.

Deputies went inside the house to speak to a family member when they smelled gasoline. They discovered there was a fire on the back porch of the home that burned the deck and scorched a portion of the house, leaving an estimated $10,000 in damage to the home.

Deputies and Pueblo West Fire personnel discovered the fire was intentional. Johnson was found to be in possession of two lighters as well as a gas can he threw away when deputies arrived.

Johnson, who is on parole, was arrested for first-degree arson, second-degree assault on a peace officer, domestic violence, a protection order violation and a parole hold.

