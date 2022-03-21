Advertisement

‘The Price Is Right’ is bringing competition to you with new pop-up tour on wheels

The iconic CBS Original game show "THE PRICE IS RIGHT" celebrates 50 years of fun with a...
The iconic CBS Original game show "THE PRICE IS RIGHT" celebrates 50 years of fun with a 50-stop nationwide "COME ON DOWN TOUR."(Hand-out | CBS Entertainment)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming on down to you.

“The Price Is Right” is hitting the road, putting the game show on wheels and making 50 stops on a coast-to-coast tour for anyone who can’t make the trip to the Los Angeles studio.

A customized trailer that can fold up the games will be on the move. The game show’s famous wheel is part of the truck, but other parts pull out, along with podiums.

The “Come On Down Tour” — separate from the TV show or live stage shows — will kick off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier and will make stops in such cities as Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville and St. Louis.

Fans can follow the tour’s journey across the country via Instagram @TheRealPriceIsRight to see where it is headed next.

The stops announced so far include:

Los Angeles, CA – Friday, March 25

Denver, CO – Friday, April 1

Dallas, TX – Thursday, April 7

New Orleans, LA – Friday, April 15

Nashville, TN – Friday, April 22

St. Louis, MO – Thursday, April 28

Cleveland, OH – Friday, May 6

New York, NY – Wednesday, May 18

All guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police cars at the scene of a reported shooting on March 22, 2022.
1 killed in shooting south of Patty Jewett Golf Course
Firefighters were called to Budget Storage in east Colorado Springs just after 3 a.m. on March...
Warming fire at homeless camp likely cause of destructive fire at Colorado Springs storage facility
11 News is learning that Officer Shane Reed is accused of felony kidnapping and child abuse...
Colorado Springs police officer charged with kidnapping among other charges
Canon City Police administer four doses of Narcan
WATCH: Canon City Police save woman’s life with four doses of Narcan
Windy weather continues through tomorrow, Great weekend ahead!
Staying wintry through Tuesday

Latest News

Senate Judiciary Committee members question Judge Jackson-Hawley
Senate Judiciary Committee members question Judge Jackson
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Accidental injection death of wrong drug: Ex-nurse on trial
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
LIVE: Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation
This man (along with his accomplice) is accused of stealing $5,000 worth of used electronics in...
$5,000 worth of used electronics stolen from Pueblo business