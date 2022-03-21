Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmarts recalled, may contain cable fragments in batter

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - A pancake and waffle batter sold at Walmarts is being recalled due to cable fragments being found in some of the product.

The recall was announced over the weekend for Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.

“Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product. The affected product was distributed nationwide where consumers purchased product through retail Walmart stores,” read the announcement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

If you recently purchased this batter, check the box. The FDA says the affected product will have the following UPC number, lot code and best-by date:

UPC 078742370828

Lot code KX2063

Best-by date of Sept. 1, 2023

If your purchase was part of the recall, you’re advised to either throw it out or take it back to the store for a replacement or refund.

For more information, call Continental Mills’ recall hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. MST.

