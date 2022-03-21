Local leaders approve 5,000 acres for new solar array

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County commissioners approved land south of Fountain for a new renewable energy site to service Colorado Springs Utilities.

While most of the 5,000 acres will be taken up by solar panels, CSU says there will also be a reservoir on site for water storage-- not hydropower. Boulder-based solar panel company, Juwi, is contracted for what’s being called the Pike Solar Project.

Juwi project planner Sophie Kiepe confirmed to KKTV, their workers caused issues at their already existing site in the same region-- the Palmer Solar Array.

Juwi personnel damaged Hanover Road when using it without permission to make deliveries. Consequently, Juwi was issued and paid a fine. A Juwi spokesperson assured El Paso County leaders, the same issue would not happen at the new Pike Solar Array.

Colorado Springs Utilities says, the new site will have a 25 megawatt lithium battery to store part of the energy for times of high use and little sunshine.

“We can use the panels in the middle of a hot summer day, as well as using some of the energy saved in the battery, to help with peak use. Or, if we’re seeing some higher use in the middle of the night, that’s a time too that we can use some of the energy we have stored,” Said Ted Skroback with CSU Communications.

In June 2020, the Utility provider set forth on their Sustainable Energy Plan, with a goal to cut carbon emissions 80% by 2030.

“This is a huge step toward that,” Skroback said. He added, 27% of CSU’s energy portfolio will be in renewable sources once the Pike Solar Array is operating.

“The Project is poised to provide locally generated, affordable, and renewable energy to power over 58,000 homes. We feel this is a win-win for the community and are excited to partner with El Paso County and Colorado Springs Utilities on another solar project.”

Project construction is expected in 2023. The panels will go up near Old Pueblo Road and Birdsall Road, just east of I-25.

