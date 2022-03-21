Jergens moisturizer recalled for possible bacteria contamination

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - A popular moisturizer is being recalled due to a possible bacteria contamination.

According to an alert on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, some bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer could contain Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria that, while harmless for most, could cause infections in people with weakened immune system or other health issues.

How widespread the issue is remains under investigation.

As a precaution, manufacturer Kao USA is asking consumers stop using the lotion if the bottles contain the following dates and lot numbers:

- Manufacture dates between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021

- Lot code starting with “ZU” (The exact numbers can be found here)

The impacted products are sold in 3-ounce and 10-ounce containers.

If you have one of the moisturizers in your cabinet, you’re asked to call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at 1-800-742-8798 or email consumer@kao.com for a free product coupon.

Anyone who believes they have suffered any medical issues from the lotion should contact the FDA’s MedWatch Program immediately at 1-888-463-6332 or by contacting Kao USA’s Consumer Care Center at the number above.

