Jergens moisturizer recalled for possible bacteria contamination
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - A popular moisturizer is being recalled due to a possible bacteria contamination.
According to an alert on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, some bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer could contain Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria that, while harmless for most, could cause infections in people with weakened immune system or other health issues.
How widespread the issue is remains under investigation.
As a precaution, manufacturer Kao USA is asking consumers stop using the lotion if the bottles contain the following dates and lot numbers:
- Manufacture dates between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021
- Lot code starting with “ZU” (The exact numbers can be found here)
The impacted products are sold in 3-ounce and 10-ounce containers.
If you have one of the moisturizers in your cabinet, you’re asked to call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at 1-800-742-8798 or email consumer@kao.com for a free product coupon.
Anyone who believes they have suffered any medical issues from the lotion should contact the FDA’s MedWatch Program immediately at 1-888-463-6332 or by contacting Kao USA’s Consumer Care Center at the number above.
