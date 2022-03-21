Increased traffic expected at Colorado Springs Airport during spring break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are planning to travel for spring break, you should expect long lines and heavy traffic. This is what the Colorado Springs Airport is telling 11 News.

The airport tells 11 News you should arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before your scheduled flight. This will give you more than enough time to travel through TSA and make your terminal on time. The Springs airport says its spring break started last Wednesday.

As the Colorado Springs Airport continues to book seats, it tells 11 News it is seeing a 13% jump compared to 2021 and a 50% increase when compared to 2019. The airport is also saying the TSA wait lines are usually between five to seven minutes but have increased this week to 10 to 12 minutes during their travel peak times. To make the TSA lines go quicker, the Airport says to remember 311.

“Everyone should remember three ounces of liquid, per 1 quart bag, per one passenger,” Aidan Ryan, Marketing and Communications Manager, Colorado Springs Airport. “That’s what helps move through the lines and everyone get through the checkpoints easier if everyone kind of knows before they go.”

The airport says it is expecting long TSA lines and heavier than normal traffic until the end of March. They are reminding travelers to check your bag before you leave the house to make sure you do not have any prohibited items. The list of items you can bring through TSA can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.