Fire on Fort Carson range burns around 4 acres

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with Fort Carson say a fire broke out on one of the ranges on base around 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to the base, roughly 3 to 4 acres burned, causing a visible smoke plume that could be seen from Colorado Springs. That smoke was no longer visible as of 5:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what ignited the fire. An investigation into a cause is underway.

