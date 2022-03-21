Fire on Fort Carson range burns around 4 acres
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:22 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with Fort Carson say a fire broke out on one of the ranges on base around 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to the base, roughly 3 to 4 acres burned, causing a visible smoke plume that could be seen from Colorado Springs. That smoke was no longer visible as of 5:30 p.m.
It’s unclear what ignited the fire. An investigation into a cause is underway.
