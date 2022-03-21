Warming fire at homeless camp likely cause of destructive fire at Colorado Springs storage facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A warming fire at a homeless camp likely spread to a storage unit early Monday morning, destroying all the contents inside.

Firefighters responded to Budget Storage off Galley and Wooten within two minutes of getting the call and found smoke pouring out of the unit.

“It sounds like it started to spread to a second unit, but that unit was vacant,” said Lt. Joey Buttenwieser with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading further but were unable to salvage what was inside the occupied unit.

At least two other storage units may have had smoke damage, according to 11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge, who was at the scene.

“We’ll be having the next few units opened up by calling those folks, unfortunately, to come out and open them up just to make sure that there is no spread. A lot of the storage units don’t have separations in the ceiling spaces,” Buttenweiser said.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #WorkingFire 4915 GALLEY RD; BUDGET STORAGE. Single storage unit fire which has been extinguished. No injuries. Crews will be on scene for the next hour or two until investigation is completed. Galley - East bound - is closed. pic.twitter.com/bffVGO0Rc5 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 21, 2022

Police were also called to the scene, and while checking the area, found a homeless camp set up on the storage facility property. The camp had been vacated, but four warming fires were left burning unattended.

Investigators believe one of the fires spread beyond the camp, catching the storage unit on fire.

