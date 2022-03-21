Grass fire burns nearly 40 acres in eastern El Paso County

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a grass fire burned nearly 40 acres in eastern El Paso County.

The fire happened near Dragonmans, an outdoors center with shooting and paintball ranges, a racetrack and more. Firefighters got to the scene around 4 p.m. Multiple agencies responded, including Falcon Fire Department, Ellicott Fire Department, Cimarron Hills Fire Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The battalion chief with the Falcon Fire Department says crews were able to get the fire under control quickly. He does not believe any structures were damaged, but says the fire got close to some areas.

“A couple were in danger initially,” said Battalion Chief Joseph Cosgrove.

“You could see the flames coming over the hills,” witness Katie Richardson told 11 News. “If I had to guess, it was within a quarter of a mile, so yeah, I was definitely pretty scared especially when you can see it. You can really see if you can see the flames, not just smoke off in the distance.”

“Luckily, the first units on scene did a really good job of getting water on it and attacking the head,” Cosgrove said.

Strong winds are expected Monday. So firefighters are asking everyone to be careful and practice fire safety.

“One little spark. Conditions are dry as you can see with the grasses and the wind. All it takes is a couple of those things to happen and then we have our fast-moving fast fire, which is what this was,” Cosgrove said.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.