Couple connected to storage unit crime spree across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police now say the man taken down by a K-9 last week was involved in a string of storage unit burglaries with tens of thousands of dollars in stolen property.

Luke Tsalakis was allegedly captured by K-9 Milo on March 15 while running across school grounds at Roosevelt Charter Academy. At the time, police would only tell 11 News that the suspect was a, quote, “prolific burglar” who had been trying to flee police.

Monday, police elaborated on what Tsalakis was allegedly doing before he was arrested.

According to CSPD, officers caught Tsalakis and his partner red-handed unloading property out of a stolen van into a storage unit at Storage Time on Pikes Peak and Murray, not far from the school. The two had previously been identified as the prime suspects in break-ins across Colorado Springs.

“When officers arrived on scene, Luke Tsalakis attempted to flee; however, he was quickly taken into custody by K-9 Milo,” CSPD said.

His alleged accomplice, identified as Shelby McMiller, stayed behind and was arrested at the storage facility.

Detectives say in all, they have linked Tsalakis and McMiller to at least 11 storage unit burglaries, amounting to $46,253 in stolen property and $17,511 in property damage. Thirty-five victims have been identified.

