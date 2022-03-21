Colorado Springs car dealerships teams up with the Salvation Army to help families in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs dealership teamed up with the Salvation Army on Monday to help families who face food insecurity during school breaks.

The Lexus of Colorado Springs was one of many minority-owned dealerships across the U.S. to host this event. The goal was to hand out over 5,000 boxes nationwide to families in need. Specifically, the boxes were going to families whose kids rely on free or reduced-priced lunch at school.

“[The Toyota Lexus Minority Owned Dealerships Association] really wanted to address food insecurity that happens each year around spring break, or frankly any time schools are closed,” said Capt. Doug Hanson with the Salvation Army.

In Colorado Springs, Hanson said that 140 boxes of food were given out. He added that anyone still in need of food can visit Colorado Springs’ Salvation Army location on Yuma street during their regular business hours.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.