Air Force women fall in second round of WNIT to UCLA

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:22 PM MDT
LOS ANGELES (KKTV) - A magical season for the Air Force women’s basketball team finally came to an end Sunday in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

The Falcons fell 61-45 Sunday to UCLA at Pauley Pavilion, ending their bid to win their second ever Division I postseason game. Senior Haley Jones led all Falcon players with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Fellow senior Riley Snyder added 9 points in an unusually quiet night.

Air Force ends their season 19-14, another D1 record for wins in a season.

