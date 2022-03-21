2 killed in recent Colorado avalanches

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A skier and snowboarder were killed in separate avalanches in Colorado late last week.

The first of the two deadly avalanches was reported on the afternoon of the 17th outside Ophir in the southwest part of the state. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), a backcountry snowboarder was swept up in the slide and buried under more than 6 feet of snow. A helicopter pilot noticed a set of tracks going into the avalanche path and did a beacon search.

“He ... got a signal. Two guides were dropped on the debris field. They located the victim with a transceiver search. The guides excavated the snowboarder. He was buried about 2 meters deep, and unfortunately, he did not survive,” CAIC said in its preliminary report.

Saturday, two skiers were in the backcountry northeast of Steamboat Springs when similar tragedy struck.

“Skier one was caught in the avalanche and came to rest against a tree. He was not breathing when his companion reached him. Skier two performed CPR for close to an hour as the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Routt County Search and Rescue, and Classic Air responded to the scene,” CAIC said.

Despite the life-saving attempts, the skier was pronounced at the scene.

Both avalanches remain under investigation.

Avalanche danger across the state Monday is at moderate, which CAIC warns does not mean it’s at the “safe end of the danger scale.”

“Understand that human-triggered avalanches are possible at a MODERATE danger. In fact, in Colorado, about half of the fatal accidents occur at a MODERATE danger. Forecasters use MODERATE danger to warn backcountry travelers of specific conditions in particular areas that can be managed with very careful snowpack evaluation and route planning,” the center said in a Facebook post. The post can be read in full below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.