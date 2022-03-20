Advertisement

Shooting wounds 4 in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.

The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.

However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place in an area with several bars near where some SXSW festival events are held.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the last two years.

In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close, prompting Austin’s police chief to pledge more security for the city’s entertainment district.

The weeklong arts and technology fest mixes tech, politics and entertainment. It started in 1987 as a small showcase for up-and-coming bands that turned into an international extravaganza, including movie premieres and performances from major artists.

___

The headline has been corrected to reflect that the shooting did not take place at the South by Southwest festival.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VA logo.
VA recommends closing multiple facilities in Colorado and bringing more support to the Colorado Springs area in new report
Photo courtesy: CSPD
Colorado Springs police officer suspected of kidnapping, child abuse and other crimes
Colorado Springs Police say the intersection of Powers Boulevard and S. Carefree is closed due...
Crash involving an officer closes section of Powers Saturday morning
LEFT: Jose Galvan RIGHT: Jose Trujillo
2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.
Pueblo Police are investigating after they say someone stole several tools from a Pueblo Fire...
Firefighters search for items reportedly stolen out of one of their trucks

Latest News

A Colorado Springs family is ready to take on the next step in their life after a rough few...
Local family in need gets car donated to them after months of hardships
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24