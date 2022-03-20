Advertisement

Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — At least one person was killed and 24 others wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas, police said.

Arkansas State Police said in a news release Sunday that one person was in custody and authorities were searching for others who may have fired into the crowd Saturday evening. Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn’t immediately available.

State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. to Dumas, a city of about 4,000 located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

Six kids were brought to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, according to a spokeswoman. Most were treated and released.

The car show is part of a community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, according the website of the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization.

Wallace McGehee, the car show’s organizer, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and the community.

“For something like this to happen, it’s a tragedy,” McGehee told KATV at the scene. “We did this here for 16 years without a problem.”

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that he’d attended the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying “a positive family atmosphere.”

“I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy,” Jones said in a statement.

