Salvation Army giving 200 meals to families during Spring Break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army is giving food to families in need during Spring Break.

Captain Doug Hanson tells 11 News this food will help feed students that are out of school during Spring Break. This is part of the Toyota Lexus Minority Owned Dealership Nationwide Campaign.

Captain Hanson tells 11 News the 200 meals will feed a family of four for one week. The food boxes will go along with the food pyramid. Each box will include cereal, fruit, vegetable, canned meats, peanut butter and jelly. The box will also include perishable items including bread, potatoes and milk. Captain Hanson tells 11 News to help with food insecurity kid’s face on Spring Break.

“Many might know that children get a free breakfast and lunch if they are on the free and reduced lunch program at schools,” said Captain Hanson. “During spring break, they don’t go to school to get that breakfast or lunch.”>

This is a drive-thru event and will be taking place at the Lexus of Colorado Springs on Auto Heights in Motor City. The boxes will be handed out on Monday, March 21st between 1:00pm to 3:00pm. The Salvation Army says anyone in need of food can drive up. This is a first-come, first-serve event.

