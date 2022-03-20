Advertisement

Russian cosmonauts: Suits not inspired by Ukrainian flag

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said each crew picks the color of the flight suits about six months...
Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said each crew picks the color of the flight suits about six months before launch because they need to be individually sewn. And since all three of them were graduates of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, they chose the colors of their prestigious alma mater.(Source: https://www.youtube.com/tvroscosmos via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - When three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, some saw a message in them wearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag. They shot that down on Saturday.

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said each crew picks the color of the flight suits about six months before launch because they need to be individually sewn. And since all three of them were graduates of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, they chose the colors of their prestigious alma mater.

“There is no need to look for any hidden signs or symbols in our uniform,” Artemyev said in a statement on the Russian space agency’s Telegram channel. “A color is simply a color. It is not in any way connected to Ukraine. Otherwise, we would have to recognize its rights to the yellow sun in the blue sky.

“These days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and our people!”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine a little over three weeks ago, many people have used the Ukrainian flag and its colors to show solidarity with the country.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the space agency Roscosmos, reiterated Artemyev’s point in a tweet, posting a picture of the university’s blue and gold coat of arms.

Shortly after their arrival at the orbiting station on Friday, Artemyev was asked about the flight suits. He said there was a lot of the yellow material in storage and “that’s why we had to wear yellow.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VA logo.
VA recommends closing multiple facilities in Colorado and bringing more support to the Colorado Springs area in new report
Photo courtesy: CSPD
Colorado Springs police officer suspected of kidnapping, child abuse and other crimes
Colorado Springs Police say the intersection of Powers Boulevard and S. Carefree is closed due...
Crash involving an officer closes section of Powers Saturday morning
LEFT: Jose Galvan RIGHT: Jose Trujillo
2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.
Pueblo Police are investigating after they say someone stole several tools from a Pueblo Fire...
Firefighters search for items reportedly stolen out of one of their trucks

Latest News

A Colorado Springs family is ready to take on the next step in their life after a rough few...
Local family in need gets car donated to them after months of hardships
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Shooting wounds 4 in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24