Local family in need gets car donated to them after months of hardships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is ready to take on the next step in their life after a rough few months and Bob Penkhus Motor Company was able to step in and help. After the local car company got off the phone with CSPD who was working on a case where a family had been involved in a hit-and-run with an uninsured driver and left there vehicle totaled. Turns out this car was a huge part of keeping their family of five safe.

The mother, her husband and three little kids reportedly lived in the totalled vehicle and were trying to get back on their feet. Their story goes as follows:

A young mother and father of three – ages one, two, and three – have endured hardship after hardship, starting in 2017 when they lost their Houston home to Hurricane Harvey. That’s when they began living with family and friends, then ultimately living in their 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe car for 3-4 months. After continuing to try and make things work in Texas, the family of five moved to Colorado in November of 2021 for a fresh start. The family continued to live in their vehicle, then in December of 2021, began staying in a local shelter thanks to Family Promise. Another obstacle was recently thrown their way when the couple became victims of a hit and run. On February 2nd, their car was impounded with extensive damage to the front end and issues to the radiator and adjoining components that were prohibitive to repair without full coverage insurance. Only days later, the mother had multiple interviews for a job at Amazon, having to take the bus two hours one way to get there, while the father stayed at the shelter to take care of their kids. She was offered the position and accepted it.

That’s when Bob Penkhus decided to step in and see if they could get this family a “safe and reliable” car. “A gentleman brought in a car that we were able to appraised and it was worth about $5000. And it was a car with low miles, one owner, in amazing condition, brand-new tires; It was like the perfect car,” says Sevan Stryker, the General manager for Bob Penkhus Motor Company, “We ended up purchasing that vehicle and that’s what we ended up donating to this family a few days later.”

This was something the family never expected.

“They had no clue they were getting a car. In fact the initial statement that the lady made was I thought maybe we were getting a couch or something just that somebody had that they could donate to us. I had no clue that I was going to get a car... When she walked in and we unveiled it, she instantly broke into tears as did the husband,” says Stryker.

This one small act of kindness to help someone in need also touched the staff of Bob Penkhus. “When you hear the story and you see the people it’s such a stronger emotion to see the mother break down in tears, the father break down in tears. More than anything it’s just hey, were going to be able to get to work.we’re going to be able to pay our bills, we’re gonna be able to take care of our kids” says Stryker.

The company tells 11 News they love to help out the community and the people who live here and this is just the start of good they plan to do.

