Teller County home destroyed in fire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway in Teller County after a fire burned through a two-story house Sunday. The Florissant fire captain says parts of the home collapsed in and a nearby RV was heavily damaged.

Florissant, Divide, Four Mile, East Teller County & Lake George fire departments responded to a fire off CR 421 and Quartz Rd.

A resident tells me this was a 2 story house. A truck was inside that garage and the pile to the left used to be an RV.

Crews are investigating. pic.twitter.com/rpCp8AYD50 — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) March 20, 2022

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. in the area near Twin Rock and Druid Hills off Highway 24 between Divide and Florissant.

The fire captain says there were people home at the time of the fire and everyone was able to evacuate. He did not specify how many people were home. He says at least one person was taken to the hospital but is unsure of the extent of their injuries.

The home is said to be a complete loss.

Structure fire off Twin Rock road smoke is visible from County Road 421 and mile marker 273. Crews are on scene now, no need to call 911. Posted by Teller County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 20, 2022

Smoke in the area of Twin Rock and Druid Hills off Hwy 24 between Divide/Florissant. Crews on scene. Please avoid area and do not call 911 Posted by Teller County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 20, 2022

