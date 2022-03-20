Colorado Springs firefighters work to rescue paraglider near Lower Gold Camp Road
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:54 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters arrived at Red Rock Canyon to rescue a stranded paraglider Saturday night. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they made verbal contact with the paraglider shortly after arriving.
Crews were able to successfully rescue a paraglider near the Section 16 trailhead around 1 a.m. Sunday. CSFD says the person was able to stable and was able to walk out with assistance. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries; their current condition is unknown.
