Colorado Springs firefighters work to rescue paraglider near Lower Gold Camp Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters arrived at Red Rock Canyon to rescue a stranded paraglider Saturday night. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they made verbal contact with the paraglider shortly after arriving.

Update- rescue concluded at approx 01:00 this morning. Patient and rescuer’s safely came off the trail without further incident. Patient went via private vehicle to an area medical center, minor injuries. Thank you to our partners @epcsar. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 20, 2022

Crews were able to successfully rescue a paraglider near the Section 16 trailhead around 1 a.m. Sunday. CSFD says the person was able to stable and was able to walk out with assistance. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries; their current condition is unknown.

