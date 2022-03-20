Advertisement

1 vehicle crash leaves passenger seriously injured Saturday night

By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash that happened around 7 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened on County Road 24, which is .6 miles south of County Road CC and about 30 minutes west of Colorado Springs.

Troopers say a 1993 red Pontiac was driven by 26-year-old Antonio Deleon-Perez, from Alamosa, and was heading south on County Road 24. That’s when Deleon-Perez reportedly lost control on a section of washboard and started fishtailing before going across the southbound lane. The vehicle went into a field and rolled two and a half times before coming to rest on its roof.

Deleon-Perez and his passenger, 38-year-old Maria Sebastian from Alamosa were taken to the hospital. Troopers say Deleon-Perez was treated for minor injuries, while Sebastian was treated for serious injuries.

CSP believes speed is a contributing factor in the crash, but still remains under investigation.

