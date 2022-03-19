VA recommends closing multiple facilities in Colorado and bringing more support to the Colorado Springs area in new report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following years of research, the VA has released a massive report that includes recommendations to close some facilities in Colorado and provide more support in areas where VA enrollment numbers are expected to grow substantially.

The “Asset and Infrastructure Review” report was released to the public earlier this week. The VA was required by law under the VA MISSION Act of 2018 to conduct a series of market assessments to examine future demand for health care services among the Veteran population.

The report is split into two volumes and in “Volume II” the market strategy for the Denver market is explained:

“The Denver Market is facing significantly increasing market enrollment. Demand for inpatient medical and surgical services continues to decrease, while demand for inpatient mental health, long-term care, and outpatient care is increasing. There is a large concentration of Veterans in the Colorado Springs area, which has experienced significant enrollee growth and is projected to grow more quickly than the Denver metropolitan area. While inpatient medical and surgical demand in the Denver Market is projected to decrease, Colorado Springs will have a larger share of future demand. In the Colorado Springs area, VA recommends developing an inpatient medical and surgical partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) and an inpatient mental health partnership with a high-quality community partner. Long-term care investments will be made in Denver and Colorado Springs. Outpatient services will be appropriately aligned with demand across the Denver Market. One unsustainable CBOC and three unsustainable other outpatient services (OOS) sites will close, and access will be maintained by relocating care to the community in La Junta, Salida, Lamar, and Burlington, respectively. The strategy for the market is intended to provide Veterans with access to high-quality and conveniently located care in modern infrastructure.”

In short, three sites in La Junta, Salida, Lamar and Burlington could be closed and resources moved to other parts of the state. The VA also recommends establishing a new multi-specialty community-based outpatient clinic in the area of Castle Rock.

In the fiscal year 2019, the Denver market had 134,151 enrollees and is projected to experience a 9.9% increase in enrolled Veterans by fiscal year 2029. The largest populations of enrollees are in the counties of El Paso, Arapahoe, and Jefferson. The report adds Colorado Springs has experienced significant enrollee growth and is projected to grow more quickly than the Denver metropolitan area. Enrollees in El Paso County are projected to increase by 23.8% between fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2029. Currently, enrollees residing in El Paso County must travel about 70 miles north to the Aurora VAMC to receive inpatient VA care. If a “strategic collaborations” to provide support to enrollees in the Colorado Springs area fails, the VA recommends building a new Medical Center.

“The report found that in Colorado, like much of the country, there’s been significant veteran population change over the years,” Jonathan Kerr the Chief Strategy Officer for VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System told 11 News. “The market assessment and asset infrastructure review commission process are really intended to modernize VA by re-aligning resources to be closer to where those veterans live and in line with their preferences.”

Kerr added that Colorado Springs is one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

“So in our market in particular, you really found a whole gamut of recommendations,” Kerr explained. “There are recommendations for closures in some of our rural communities and recommendations for a significant capital investment by VA in some of our more urban communities, such as Colorado Springs.”

Kerr wanted to make it clear, the report includes recommendations at this time and nothing is set in stone. Public hearings on the report are expected to be scheduled in the future. A group known as the “Air Commission” will be heading up the public hearings. The commission will then submit its findings and recommendations to Congress and the President by Jan. 31 of 2023.

11 News has reached out to multiple lawmakers and county leaders across Colorado and we plan on doing additional stories on this report.

