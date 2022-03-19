Advertisement

TLMODA and the Salvation Army partner to distribute 200 boxes of food Monday

TLMODA and the Salvation Army are coming together to address food insecurity challenges during...
TLMODA and the Salvation Army are coming together to address food insecurity challenges during Spring Break.(The Salvation Army El Paso County)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:09 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - TLMODA and the Salvation Army are coming together to address food insecurity challenges during Spring Break.

On Monday, they will be giving around 200 boxes of food to the first 200 families in need. Boxes will include produce and bread to feed a family of four for a week.

They will be distributed at the Lexus of Colorado Springs, located at 604 Auto Heights in Motor City between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.

The food will be given out in a drive-thru format and anyone in need can show up.

