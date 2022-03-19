TLMODA and the Salvation Army partner to distribute 200 boxes of food Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - TLMODA and the Salvation Army are coming together to address food insecurity challenges during Spring Break.

On Monday, they will be giving around 200 boxes of food to the first 200 families in need. Boxes will include produce and bread to feed a family of four for a week.

They will be distributed at the Lexus of Colorado Springs, located at 604 Auto Heights in Motor City between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.

The food will be given out in a drive-thru format and anyone in need can show up.

