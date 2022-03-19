Advertisement

Snowboarder, skier die in avalanches in Rocky Mountains

Avalanche in the Poverty Gulch area of Colorado. 3/17/22.
Avalanche in the Poverty Gulch area of Colorado. 3/17/22.(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:21 PM MDT
OPHIR, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a backcountry snowboarder is dead after an avalanche in southwestern Colorado. Devin Overton of Telluride was found buried in about 6 feet of snow near Lizard Head Pass after the crew of a heli-skiing helicopter spotted tracks leading into what looked like a fresh avalanche.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says they found the 29-year-old after picking up a radio signal from his transceiver.

Two skiers were buried in the Teton Mountains just inside Idaho on Thursday afternoon. Officials in Teton County, Wyoming, say a man was killed and a woman was injured.

