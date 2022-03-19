Firefighters search for items reportedly stolen out of one of their trucks

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are investigating after they say someone stole several tools from a Pueblo Fire truck around 8 p.m. Friday. This reportedly happened in the area near Oakshire and Troy Avenue.

Officers say “miscellaneous tools in a black tool box were taken”.

If you have any information on the stolen items, contact Pueblo Police right away.

On 3-18-22 at 8:00pm, Pueblo Firefighters discovered several tools missing from one of their trucks. Miscellaneous tools in a black tool box were taken. This occurred in the area of Oakshire and Troy Ave. If you have any info about the suspect(s) reference Case Number 22-5162. pic.twitter.com/J8xsfq9RE5 — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) March 19, 2022

