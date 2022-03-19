Firefighters search for items reportedly stolen out of one of their trucks
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:05 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are investigating after they say someone stole several tools from a Pueblo Fire truck around 8 p.m. Friday. This reportedly happened in the area near Oakshire and Troy Avenue.
Officers say “miscellaneous tools in a black tool box were taken”.
If you have any information on the stolen items, contact Pueblo Police right away.
