Dozens of juveniles not old enough to vote received ballots in Woodland Park, mistake caught by 2 parents

Generic photo of ballots.
Generic photo of ballots.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM MDT
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A couple of parents caught a mistake made by the Teller County Clerk’s Office.

On Friday, the Public Information Officer for Teller County, Karen Muntzert, sent out a news release alerting the public to the error that was made. According to the release, 77 people under the age of 18 may have received mail ballots for the April 5 City of Woodland Park municipal election. The release added that the Clerk and Recorder’s Office plans on notifying everyone who mistakenly received a ballot and if they do vote, it won’t be counted.

After two parents pointed the mistake out to the county clerk on Friday, the county reviewed the voter registration list and learned that minors who pre-registered to vote when earning their driver’s licenses were inadvertently included on the list.

“The Clerk and Recorder’s Office regrets the error on the voter registration list provided to the City of Woodland Park,” said Clerk and Recorder Krystal Brown. “Both the county and the city are deeply committed to election integrity. The two entities are working closely together to see to it that none of this impacts the city’s election.”

The release once again emphasizes that if any of the ballots that were mistakenly mailed out are received, they will not be counted in the vote tally.

