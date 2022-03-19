Crews respond to a grass fire Friday evening in Colorado Springs
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:06 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs Friday night.
CSFD was battling the small blaze in an area near Highway 24 and Fountain Boulevard after they received a call at 6:30 p.m. At about 6:45 p.m. they asked the public to avoid the area.
When 11 News arrived at scene at about 6:50 p.m., light smoke was visible and the fire appeared to be slow moving. Firefighters had the fire contained soon after arriving at the scene. Last time 11 News spoke with crews at the site of the fire there were no injuries reported and the cause was still under investigation. The fire did occur in an area where homeless are known to camp.
