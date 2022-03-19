Crews respond to a grass fire Friday evening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs Friday night.

CSFD was battling the small blaze in an area near Highway 24 and Fountain Boulevard after they received a call at 6:30 p.m. At about 6:45 p.m. they asked the public to avoid the area.

When 11 News arrived at scene at about 6:50 p.m., light smoke was visible and the fire appeared to be slow moving. Firefighters had the fire contained soon after arriving at the scene. Last time 11 News spoke with crews at the site of the fire there were no injuries reported and the cause was still under investigation. The fire did occur in an area where homeless are known to camp.

#ColoradoSpringsFire small working grass fire in the area of Hwy 24/Fountain Blvd. Please avoid the area as multiple fire apparatus in the area and responding. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.