Crash involving an officer closes section of Powers Saturday morning

Colorado Springs Police say the intersection of Powers Boulevard and S. Carefree is closed due to a crash involving an officer.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say the intersection of Powers Boulevard and S. Carefree is closed due to a crash. The call came in just before 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Several streets in the area will also be closed as units arrive.

Colorado Springs police say a uniformed officer in a marked cruiser was responding to a call for service with lights and sirens when they were involved in a crash. The officer was passing the intersection of South Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard. That’s when another driver reportedly failed to yield the right-of-way and hit the police cruiser.

The officer and citizen were both taken to the hospital but are expected to be ok.

The Major Crash Team is responding the crash and are putting up barricades in the area. The road is expected to be closed for about 3 hours Saturday.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

