Colorado Springs police officer suspected of kidnapping, child abuse and other crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (3/19): The El Paso County jail told 11 News that Officer Shane Reed was bonded out. His bond was set at $10,000.

PREVIOUS (3/18): A Colorado Springs Police officer is suspected of serious charges and was taken into custody on Friday.

The police department shared information on the case with the public Friday night at about 8:30. According to a news release, police became aware of allegations by Officer Shane Reed on March 9 during an investigation. A new investigation focused on Reed started and police had enough evidence to get an arrest warrant for Reed.

Reed is charged with the following:

-2nd-degree kidnapping.

-Child abuse - knowingly/recklessly any injury other than “serious bodily injury.”

-Menacing - threat/physical action/fear of “serious bodily injury.”

-Harassment - strike, shove, kick.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust,” part of a statement by CSPD reads. “Today, CSPD Detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge. While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it.”

The investigation is still ongoing. 11 News will be requesting the arrest papers for Reed and we are expecting to do a follow-up story. Last time this article was updated, police said a mugshot was not available. Officer Reed joined the department in 2018 and has been placed on administrative leave.

